Police have closed part of Freedom City Mall after a new year stampede that left nine dead last night.

Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire on Sunday morning said the victims were crushed as hundreds of people tried to return to the hall after watching a fireworks display that ushered in the new year.

“It is alleged that the incident occurred at midnight when the event’s MC encouraged attendees to go outside and watch the fireworks display. After the display ended, a stampede ensued, resulting in the instant deaths of five people and injuries to several others,” Owoyesigyire said.

In a Sunday afternoon update, the Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson said part of the mall has been closed to allow for investigations into last night’s incident that killed nine.

“Only the part where last night’s event happened has been closed to allow for investigations. That same area had another event scheduled for today but it cant happen since investigations are still ongoing on the crime scene,”Owoyesigyire told the Nile Post.

He however noted that other parts of the mall including the supermarket and other facilities are still open and business is still ongoing.

A visit at the mall on Sunday afternoon shows that some of the revelers including children who had come to the swimming pool have been refunded their money as the place is still a crime scene.