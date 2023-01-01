We made it to the very end of 2022! What a year it has been. Sexually speaking, we have improved as humans. If you didn’t try anything new in 2022, shame on you.

After the lockdown, we took a break and resumed sex activities in 2022. After exhausting what we were accustomed to throughout the lockdown, we took a break for a minute, and we hit again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Because of the economy, we have had to have sex from our places. We have not explored as much as we would have wanted. We have not had some in the wild. In the glass hotel and all the nice things, we would have loved to do.

Regardless we move. We move in the hope of better orgasms. We move on to believe we can still explore in our small spaces and with whatever the economy throws at us.

That said, there are sex styles we must leave in 2022. We have to retire Missionary as a cumming style. We have exhausted this style because every time we get to the climax, especially men, they just want to pound and go.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ladies who ride their men and hurt the tyres, what is your goal in life? You should be able to balance on that pipe to ensure that nothing hurts. If you can’t balance your weight while you ride him, stay away from the sex style.

Men, if you have 6 inches and above, stay away from doggy style. They won’t say it, but it hurts when you go deeper. If you can measure for her, please do. If you are over taken by the sweetness and how deep you can go, let’s take a break in 2023.

If all you have done this year is have sex in bed, give it a break. If you need an extra mattress for some floor sex, do it. We are getting rid of boredom in 2023.

We shall try rare sex styles in 2023. Try the Cradled Cowgirl to replace Missionary. It will deliver the same level of intimacy, and you will feel closer than ever before.

The Gallery is for those who can’t hold their weight when riding their men. The Gallery will help you keep them in check while you ride him to ecstasy.

You can also try the Angled Doggy, Twisted Spoon, the Cat, Maypole, Twist and Shout, Duet, and much more. Just live and get orgasms. A satisfied body delivers everything else.

Learn to explore, and, in 2023, deliver premium sex to your partner. We all deserve a little sexual healing but in a special way.

Till next year, cum come 2023! Happy New Year.