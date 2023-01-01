In a stunning revelation, the chief coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation programme (OWC), Gen Salim Saleh has said he is ready to withdraw his support for Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago’s political fights until he apologises to him.

In a new year message, Gen Saleh said he has been offended by what has been said about him by Lukwago and the “power that I am misusing”.

“I have withdrawn all the support I have been giving you in your fights(political) until you apologise,” Gen Saleh said in a message that has since gone viral.

Quoting Archdiocese of Kampala’s Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere, Saleh said Uganda needs prayers over hatred and untrustworthiness of the citizens.

When contacted for a comment, Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago didn’t pick our repeated calls to him and our WhatsApp messages to his number went unanswered.

However, commenting about the message on social media, Elvis Kintu Nsonyi, a personal assistant to Lukwago described it as crap.

“This is the total definition of the word crap,” Kintu said on Twitter.

The revelation by the Operation Wealth Creation chief coordinator is a stunning one to members of the public but the message has not indicated the exact political fights that he has helped the Kampala Lord Mayor in overcoming.

The public will wait to hear the response by Lukwago about the comments by Gen Saleh.