At least nine people were killed and others injured in a stampede at a new year’s event that also had a fireworks display at Freedom City Mall in Kampala, police have said.

According to Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, the victims were crushed as hundreds of people tried to return to the hall after watching a fireworks display that ushered in the new year.

“It is alleged that the incident occurred at midnight when the event’s MC encouraged attendees to go outside and watch the fireworks display. After the display ended, a stampede ensued, resulting in the instant deaths of five people and injuries to several others,” Owoyesigyire said.

He noted that emergency responders arrived on the scene and transported the injured individuals to the hospital, where nine were confirmed dead.

According to police, bodies have been transferred to City Mortuary Mulago for postmortem as investigations into the incident of rash and negligence kick off.

The event at Freedom City along Entebbe road was one of the many in several parts of the country organised to welcome the new year by revelers.