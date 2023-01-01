The crowd came to haunt as Rema Namakula an ex-girlfriend of singer Edirisa Musuza Alias Kenzo sang her new song Ngonze.

This happened at the annual end-of-year Buganda Kingdom Fete dubbed the Enkuuka in Kampala.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indeed, as it is the habit for artistes to throw the burden of the lyrics back to the audience in connivance with the DJ who lowers the tempo and music, Rema did the same while performing her new Ngonze ( I have softened) song.

And the crowd did not disappoint as they continued chanting Kenzo’s name at each opportunity accorded. Like the true professional she is, Rema did not let the turn of events affect her performance as she carried on, playing along to the crowd

But they were not going to be fazed and they went on and on, turning each of her intentions to proceed with the song into another opportunity to slot in Kenzo’s name.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two parties later ended their sessions as the song closed.

It should be noted that Rema separated from Kenzo following a misunderstanding in their relationship. At their separation, Kenzo went into a public tailspin of grief as he claimed that former family friend and doctor Hamza Ssebunya had snatched his wife from under his nose.

Rema did not allow Kenzo to win the public battle of favour as she defended her decision to leave the singer with songs that had lyrics like, “Omukazi si muyembe…” A woman is not meant to be used up and dumped.

Dr Ssebunya would grant Rema what Kenzo had failed to do in nearly half a decade of a relationship that led to the birth of their daughter: officially being introduced to her parents.

The lead-up to the Kwanjula was a highly publicised affair of pomp and glamour as Ssebunya spent extravagantly in gifts, dresses, and ceremonies that kept Ugandans riveted.

The late Sheikh Muzaata would dub Kenzo a “Ssemyekozo” for failing to give Rema what she had yearned for many years. Kenzo would take offence but later Muzaata would publicly apologise and the two would make up.