Bar Aviation Uganda, the air services company whose aircraft crashed in Queen Elizabeth National Park on Saturday has spoken out on the incident saying that all the crew and passengers escaped unhurt.

The company aircraft that was carrying tourists to the most popular national park in Uganda and the best place to see lions including the tree climbing lions in the country crashed under unclear circumstances.

However, in a statement released by the air company, the incident followed a mishap while landing.

“The management of Bar Aviation informs the public that one of their aircraft had a mishap on the runway as it landed at Mweya airfield in Queen Elizabeth National Park on Saturday, December, 31, 2022atabout1:15pm.Allpassengers and crew are safe. There are no casualties,” the company said in a statement.

Bar Aviation said their operations continue normally as the investigating body and the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority continue investigating the exact cause of the crash.

With the easing of the Covid lockdown, the number of visitors to Uganda’s tourist destinations has grown .

Many of the tourists choose to fly to their respective destinations to among others save time, avoid fatigue associated with the road but to also have an aerial view of the country.