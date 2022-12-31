On Wednesday 28th December 2022, Housing Finance Bank joined business leaders, innovators, and expatriates from all corners of the globe at Kampala Serena for the 12th Annual Ugandans Diaspora Business Breakfast.

The event comes at a time when it has been noted by the Government of Uganda that 4% of Uganda’s GDP is attributed to remittances from Ugandans living and working abroad. It is on these grounds that the Government and financial stakeholders found it imperative to start the conversation of enhancing and creation of investment opportunities for Ugandans in the Diaspora.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several key diaspora stakeholders including Housing Finance Bank paraded options that would help Ugandans make significant strides in saving and investing in Uganda while working abroad. The Bank offers tailor-made solutions that meet the needs of diaspora customers who look to achieve their dreams which may include building houses, educating their loved ones, and investing even when not physically in the country.

The Housing Finance Diaspora account stands out due to its unmatched value proposition to customers that includes but is not limited to transactional solutions, mortgage financing, convenience, the convenience of transfers with remittance solutions, wealth advisory, and risk management through bancassurance. Customers can also easily open a Housing Finance Bank diaspora account from anywhere at any time using the Housing Finance Mobile Banking App.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. John Baptist, the Head of Mortgage and Consumer Banking at Housing Finance Bank while speaking at the event on behalf of the bank, pointed out the good news that diaspora customers can now invest in bills and bonds from anywhere through the Housing Finance Bank Securities Exchange portal on the bank’s website. “The portal has simplified the process of investing in treasury bills and bonds as well as real estate for customers in the diaspora. These are just a few of the areas where we support our customers” he added.

The two-day event featured a series of events including music by celebrated Ugandan artists thriving in the diaspora, networking, fashion parades, comedy, and awards all hinged on promoting Investments back home while working abroad.

Housing Finance Bank remains committed to its mission of enabling home ownership and financial independence for Ugandans.

For more information about the Housing Finance Bank Diaspora account visit https://www.housingfinance.co.ug/diaspora-banking/