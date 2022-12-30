Three people have died on the spot in a Friday afternoon accident along Kampala – Mityana road after a heavy goods truck rammed into cars and motorcycles.

This accident happened at around 4:45pm at the Forest Park and it involved four motor vehicles that is a semi trailer registration number KBA 580V, UBH 089R a Toyota Wish, UBF 979V Toyota Hilux and UBH 008G Toyota Harrier.

It also involved two motorcycles UEO 751Z and UEV 616M both Bajaj Boxers.

Faridah Nampiima, the traffic police spokesperson confirmed that three passengers of Toyota Wish, two women and a man died on spot, while three victims sustained injuries and were rushed to the nearby clinic for medical help.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the semi trailer number KBA 580V that was from Kampala heading to Mityana lost control and rammed into the Toyota Wish, killing three of its occupants and injuring another. It there after continued and rammed into the Toyota Hilux, Toyota Harrier and the motorcycles,” she said.

The bodies of the deceased have been conveyed to Mulago city mortuary for postmortem examination.

This brings the total of number of people who have died in road accidents to nine on Friday alone.