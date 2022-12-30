Three people have been arrested with property stolen from deceased Serere County MP Patrick Okabe’s car who was involved in a fatal accident on Monday, December 19. The accident, which occurred along Mbale-Tirinyi road, claimed the MP Okabe’s life as well as his wife’s. Their driver was seriously injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

The three suspects in detention have been identified as Peter Wawomba, Pius Kutta and Fred Mpamu.

Bukedi North region police spokesperson SP Samuel Semewo revealed that Wawomba was the first to be arrested on Saturday, December 24 after he was found in possession of a fuel card that belonged to the MP. Wawomba, a boda boda rider, was trying to use the Stabex fuel card at a petrol station.

Wawomba, who did not know the pin code of the card, was referred by the suspicious pump attendant the manager one Kenneth Kipkoril Akeligin who called the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

During police interrogation, Wawomba revealed that the fuel card had been given to him by his boss Pius Kutta, a deputy head teacher at Union Vision SS.

Union Vision SS is located in Naboa town council b, Bulabya village, Budaka district.

Kutta then led police to Fred Mpamu, a security guard at the school. Mpamu also doubles as a boda boda rider, while not guarding the school, has been the chairperson of the Naboa town centre stage for close to 30 years.

A thorough search of the suspect’s residences and places of work uncovered the deceased Okabe’s national identity cards, five ATM cards of different banks, two insurance cards of AAR company, passport photos of the MP, 25 business cards of different individuals and companies and one parliamentary ID in MP Okabe’s name.

Some of these documents were found in Kutta’s office.

On December 25, while attending the Christmas prayers at St. Andrew’s Cathedral, Kasilo County MP Elijah Okupa told the congregation that over shillings 50 million and other valuables in the deceased’s car were taken by unidentified persons from the scene of the accident except his phones.

Okupa condemned the action of first responders stealing from accident victims, “I want to appeal and ask to have that Christian heart, tomorrow it may be you or anybody else”.

Stealing items of value off accident victims has gradually become “normal” in Uganda.