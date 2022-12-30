A UPDF soldier is in custody after shooting dead a man who refused to be sent on an errand to buy him alcohol in Arua district.

Coporal Franco Okwi, attached to Bondo military barracks, is accused of shooting dead Philliam Shida (20) after Shida declined to buy him alcohol on Christmas day.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The suspect while guarding at the quarter guards at Bondo army barracks, saw the deceased passing on the road, he called the deceased to send him to go and buy for him alcohol (waragi). The deceased declined on reason that he was going to pray at the church,” Josephine Angucia, the West Nile regional police spokesperson told this website.

Cpl Okwi, who eye witnesses said to have appeared to be very drunk and aggressive, did not take the rejection well and charged at Shida.

Shida attempted to get away but an armed Okwi opened fire, as he chased him, shooting him twice in the thigh.

ADVERTISEMENT

First responders rushed Shida to Kuluva Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after. His body was then transferred to Arua regional referral hospital mortuary for postmortem.

Police responded to the scene of crime and documented it.

The gun in question, an SMG type and the two cartridges were exhibited by the army while the suspect was detained as police recorded statements from eye witnesses.

The army later contributed Uganda shillings 2.5 million to support the burial of the deceased.

Besides that, they plan to produce suspect before the court martial, which will take place within Bondo military barracks and will be open for the general public to attend.