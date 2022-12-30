Nigeria’s police chief has ordered the suspension of an officer who allegedly shot dead a female lawyer in the main city Lagos on Christmas Day.

Drambi Vandi is reported to have hit Bolanle Raheem as she and several family members were driving home from a church service.

Many Nigerians are horrified over the killing of the lawyer, who was pregnant with twins.

The Nigeria Bar Association and human rights groups have demanded justice.

The association’s Lagos branch said it would institute legal action against the police to demand $10m (£8m) in compensation for Ms Raheem’s family.

Her mother was quoted by local media as saying she had worked as a hawker selling oranges so that her daughter could study law.

“She was taken away from me. She was pregnant with twins,” Ms Raheem’s mother said, adding that she had left behind a five-year-old daughter.

Police chief Usman Alkali Baba said he would not relent in efforts to ensure justice for the lawyer and appealed to the public “to be calm”.

In recent years there has been increased attention on police brutality in Nigeria.

Nationwide protests, under the banner of the #EndSars movement, led to the notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squad (Sars) being disbanded in 2020. Source: BBC

ADVERTISEMENT