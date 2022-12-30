Police has blamed the driver of Volcano bus company for causing the Friday morning fatal accident along Ntungamo-Kabale road in which six people died.

It is said that he was driving recklessly, contrary earlier reports that the accident was caused by the morning fog.

Police reports indicate the accident occurred at around 4am near Satellite Hotel, two kilometres from Muhanga trading centre in Ntungamo district.

“The suspected cause of the accident has been attributed to reckless driving by the driver of Volcano bus, who, eyewitnesses say was from Kampala side but left his side and was driving from the right where he met an on-coming Oxygen bus from Kabale side whose driver tried to swerve to his extreme left in order to dodge the Volcano bus in vain thus head-on collision,” police has said in its preliminary investigations on Friday afternoon.

This accident involved motor vehicle registration number RAD798B HYUNDAI bus, belonging to Volcano Bus company and motor vehicle registration number KCU054L (SCANIA) belonging to Oxygen Bus Company.

The drivers of both buses, Alphonse Murara, a Rwandan national of Volcano bus and David Omido, a Kenyan of the Oxygen bus, died on the spot. Four other persons died on the spot in the accident, according to police reports.

These include Cloude Gakulu who was the conductor of the Volcano bus and a passenger on the same bus identified as Hakizimana Etiene (a Rwandan national). A yet to be identified Burundian female passenger on the Oxygen bus was the other immediate fatality.

Faridah Nampiima, the traffic police spokesperson said that an approximate number of 40 passengers whose particulars are yet to be established were rushed to Lotom Health Centre in Muhanga and are under proper management.

The bodies of the deceased have all been conveyed to Kabale regional referral hospital mortuary for postmortem.