Police is investigating the robbery of Uganda Shillings 50 million from two mobile money agents based in Kireka that occurred on Thursday night.

The two mobile money agents identified as Emmanuel Ssebayiga and Racheal Babirye were ambushed on December 29 along Kazinga-Bweyogerere road in Mukono district.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police, the two were traveling in their vehicle registration number UBE 056W when they were intercepted by two men dressed in a military camouflage attire and armed with AK 47 rifles.

The assailants forcibly removed the driver from the steering before robbing the victims of Uganda Shillings 50 million and six phones.

The deputy Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire added, “The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle with the registration number UAS 976P.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the police were alerted and managed to rescue the victims and also recovered the victim’s vehicle, which had been abandoned without its ignition key.

“The police are currently searching for the suspects and have forwarded the registration number of their vehicle to the CCTV control room for tracking,” he added.