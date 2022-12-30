Dr Kizza Besigye and Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alia Bobi Wine have been blocked from holding end of year prayers at Nsambya Sharing Hall this morning.

Dr Besigye and Kyagulanyi had called upon their supporters and Ugandans to end of year prayers under the United Forces for Change banner.

However, Besigye the leader of People’s Front for Transition (PFT) and Kyagulanyi who is the leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP) were barred from accessing the venue for the prayers slated to begin at 9am by police.

The leaders argued with police for several tense minutes as they attempted to convince them to let them enter the venue.

Other leaders including Joel Ssenyonyi, the NUP spokesperson and David Lewis Rubongoya were all seen stranded in the middle of their supporters as they thought of plan B.

The United Forces of Change members later on opted to start their end-of-year prayers just outside the venue in the company of their supporters who were chanting the popular NUP slogan “People Power, Our Power.”

Kyagulanyi told the Nile Post in a brief interview that what security did was very unfortunate, adding that the situation will soon come to an end when president Museveni is removed from power.

“Together we shall be able to overcome this situation. Unity is very important and that is why we believe that situation will be better. We shall not relent. Look at what the regime has done. It has deployed heavily,” he said.

But in a statement seen by the Nile Post, the spokesperson Kampala Metropolitan Police, Patrick Onyango said the event has been blocked because of the increasing terrorism threats in the country.

He explained that the security agencies have resolved that all public events in the country must be cleared by the Inspector General of Police.

“The planned end of year prayers organised by United Forces of Change at Nsambya Sharing Hall today was not cleared and therefore it will not take place. The organisers are advised to seek clearance before they can go ahead with their planned prayers,” said Onyango.

He advised the opposition to go and attend prayers in other places of worship, appealing to members of the public not to attend an illegal gathering at Nsambya Sharing Hall today.

The deputy Lord Mayor Doreen Nyanjura said 2022 was a very tough year and 2023 could be tougher therefore there was need for the United forces of Change to thank God following what they have gone through in their quest for the change of power.

“It’s by the grace of God and our unceasing effort that we shall overcome. There is no better way to end the year other than by thanking God for all he has taken us through and for all that he is yet to take us through,”she said.