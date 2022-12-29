Two children have died after an unidentified explosive they were playing with went off in Kanapa village on Wednesday afternoon. Kanapa village is in Kanapa sub-county, Kumi district.

The two children have been identified as Diana Marcy Achan (4 years) and Patricia Egolet (5 years). Their sibling Brian Epaja(7 years) also suffered serious injuries in the incident. The surviving child Epaja is receiving treatment at Kumi Hospital.

The children reportedly picked the unidentified explosive from the home of their neighbour and retired UPDF soldier Francis Okaje.

The children had been sent on an errand to Okaje’s home by their mother Betty Adong.

The incident was confirmed by Kumi Resident Commissioner Ahamada Wasyaki.

Police has started investigations into the matter.

The images are too gruesome to publish.