The Vatican has confirmed that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s health condition has greatly worsened in the last few hours, asking the religious faithful to pray for him.

According to Holy See Press Director Matteo Bruno, Benedict XVI’s condition has worsened over the last hours due to advancing age but the “situation remains under control, constantly followed by doctors.”

Bruni says that Pope Francis has paid a visit to his predecessor.

Meanwhile, Pope Francis at the end of his weekly public audience on Wednesday morning asked for prayers for Benedict XVI citing he is “very ill” and asking “God to console and sustain him”.

Born Joseph Aloisius Ratzinger 95, Pope Benedict XVI voted as the religious head of the Vatican in 2005, relinquished the Papacy in 2013 citing a lack of strength in the body. He continued living privately in the Vatican.