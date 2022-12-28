Police have issued tough guidelines that will be followed by 1430 venues cleared to display fireworks during New Year ’s Day celebrations on December, 31 across the country.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said only licenced contractors under the Explosive Act will be alive to take charge of the displaying of the fireworks and should followed the standard procedure.

He said police commanders have been urged to look out for organisers who set out fireworks outside the permitted times which can be dangerous to public but also monitor closely those allowed to display fireworks to ensure there is no disregard for the standard procedure.

“The commanders should review and approve the locations of proposed fireworks discharge sites. They should supervise and guide the operators to set up the display, prior, during and after the discharge of the fireworks,”Enanga said.

He said at their discretion, the commanders have the authority to suspend or terminate the display of fireworks due to weather or other grounds deemed unsafe to members of the public.

Tough guidelines

According to the police spokesperson, the display contractor will also be required to carry out an onsite safety assessment and shall supply 10 fire extinguishers properly tagged and functioning for use in any of any mishap of fire outbreak during the fireworks display.

The contractors will also set up employing methods for interrupting firing in case of any unforeseen danger.

“Aerial displays shall not include free floating devices whereas no spectators or spectator parking places will be located in the display site. All structures, buildings and premises located within the display site shall remain unoccupied during the display. It should be aerial fireworks,”Enanga said.

“The fireworks should be dry and away from bad weather as we prohibit smoking matches, lighters and flames within 50 feet of the fireworks material. “

Enanga said persons under the influence of alcohol, narcotics and on medication are prohibited from getting near the fireworks display, cell phones, radio generating frequency devices are allowed near the discharge area.

Police said venues cleared to display fireworks should inform neighbors of the impending display through the media and local authorities to ensure they are aware of what is to happen.