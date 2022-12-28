At least nine people have died following a fatal accident T Kaganda towards Kyojja swamp in Kinoni Lwengo district along Masaka – Mbarara highway, police have announced.

The accident that happened at 7:30 pm involving a trailer truck, a taxi and a Mark II Grande also left 12 people injured.

Police report that the Trailer, Reg No RAF 168S/RL 1426, a Mercedes Benz Actros coming from Masaka heading to Mbarara side had a rear tyre burst before the driver lost control of it.

In the process it veered off and crossed lanes, hitting a Mark II Grande UAP 126A and a Toyota Hiace (Taxi) UBJ 084N travelling in the opposite direction.

Nine (9) people died on the spot while 12 were injured. The injured have been rushed to Masaka referral for first aid treatment, and one is in critical condition.

“Our Fire and Rescue services personnel at the scene removing the stuck bodies. Details of the deceased persons and the injured will be shared in due course. Our condolences to the family of the deceased persons and wish a quick recovery to the injured,” a statement from Masaka Territorial Police reads.

This comes two days after another accident along Masaka- Kampala highway claimed 5 people on spot.