Former head of Public Service and Secretary to the Cabinet Dr. John Mitala has been laid to rest at his home in Kiwoomya village, Bukulula sub county, Kalungu District.

He was buried on Tuesday in an official ceremony that culminated with a 16 gun salute in recognition of his 48-year public service.

The funeral attracted hundreds of dignitaries from the central government as well as Buganda Kingdom who paid glowing tributes to the late Mitala.

President Yoweri Museveni was represented by Minister for Presidency Milly Babirye Babalanda who read his message of condolence.

In the speech, Museveni praised Mitala for his honesty, which made him incorruptible. It is said that the deceased did not even own a personal car at the time of his retirement from civil service in 2021.

He said, “Dr. John Mitala will be remembered as a distinguished civil servant and a strict proponent of order and a results oriented civil service in Uganda. He dedicated all his life to ensure that the civil service in Uganda is deeply guided by a code of ethics and a comprehensive set of public service standing orders. Dr. Mitala was one of the few intellectuals who chose to support the struggle to liberate Uganda at a time when many intellectuals were shunning such moves.”

Museveni and Mitala met in Tanzania when they were both students at the University of Dar-es-Salaam in the 1970s. Mitala had joined the university in 1970 to study a degree of arts in law management and administration.

Born in 1948 at Kyagunda village in Bukulula Sub-county to Kezekia Kasule Muwumbya and Maria Nabuuma, Mitala had previously studied at Kako Boys Primary School between 1958 and 1960. He proceeded to Kako Boys Junior Secondary School where he studied between 1964 and 1969. He joined Lubiri Senior Secondary School and later Sir Samuel Baker Senior Secondary School.

Museveni went on, “Dr. Mitala you have completed your script and you have done so well. We will continue to share on this script until we join you where you are going. May your soul rest in eternal peace.”

Other eminent mourners who praised Mitala included Secretary General of the President’s Office Hajji Yunnusu Kakande who said the deceased was one of the most kind hearted people he had ever met. He said that Mitala always strove to see other people around him uplifted.

His wife Florence Mitala and children described Mitala as a caring father who always ensured that they were well looked after. He passed away at the age of 74 after a brief illness.

Mitala was laid to rest at 5pm.