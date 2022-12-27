Boda boda riders have been advised to desist from partisan politics to better their standard of living and future at large.

The advice was given by the chairman Winners Boda Boda Network for Development (WBBND), Faizo Juma Kiirya while at their newly opened Muhoozi Kainerugaba (MK) project offices at Nabbingo along Masaka Road.

Kiirya explained that boda boda riders entered the industry to improve their standard of living and not politics.

“We are here to guide these riders. Let’s engage in productive activities that can better our lives other than participating in partisan politics, “he said.

Kiirya noted that their patron Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba is keenly interested in helping young people better their lives and they should seize this opportunity.

He stated that the goal of the network is to mobilise resources to enable youth purchase motorcycles at low interest rates, loans and other projects. However, he claimed that some jealous politicians had turned the initiative into a scapegoat claiming that only those who support the National Resistance Movement (NRM) can get assistance there which is not true.

He disclosed that they have opened up different offices in Kampala and Metropolitan Area and soon going country wide all aimed at extending services to youth.

“The government wont help those without something on ground, it will push those who have started their small projects. We urged boda boda riders to come to us and get a boda at a very small fee, “he advised.

He called upon youths to grab this golden opportunity to get rich and desist from misguided information from politicians.

The coordinator Muhoozi project in Wakiso District Zainabu Musimeenta has applauded their patron for such a good initiative.

She disclosed that they are ready to support Muhoozi if president Museveni endorses him to run for presidency come 2026.

“We have six offices at the moment and in the future, we shall ensure that each road that en route to Kampala City, there should be Muhoozi offices. We are determined to improve the life of the young people,”she said.