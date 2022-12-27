At least one staff member has died and several others remain hospitalised after Royal Media Services, a Kenyan Media House reported suspected food poisoning of its staff.

Royal Media Services which takes charge of Citizen TV, Radio Citizen and Inooro TV among others have released a statement confirming the death of the female staff and the hospitalisation of several of its staff members.

According to Managing Director Wachira Waruru, the media house hired a private food catering company to provide meals for staff on duty for the Christmas shift.

However, on Boxing Day, some staff started complaining of severe stomach pains after consuming the company food.

A day later, one of the staff members was found dead in her house. She had been among the staff that had consumed the food.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened to inform the public that one staff member has unfortunately succumbed to the illness attributed to suspected food poisoning. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of our deceased staff member during this difficult time,” said Wachira.

Wachira said that the company provided necessary support to the rest of the staff while investigations continue into the incident.