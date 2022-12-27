The American Warship dubbed emeeri by the Ugandans returned and docked in Tanzania during Christmas.

The Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary sea base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) spent the Christmas season in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania after arriving in the Tanzanian port for a scheduled visit.

According to the US Naval Forces statement, the visit marks the second time the ship has made a stop in Tanzania in 2022.

“The ship’s last visit in August was with the Blue crew and was the first visit by a U.S. ship to Tanzania in more than a decade,” the statement reads in part.

The last time the ship landed in Tanzania in August 2022, Ugandans subscribing to the National Unity Platform (NUP) hoped that it had come to an end President Yoweri Museveni’s regime.

Several commentators started sharing details of the would-be reasons the ship had docked in Tanzania, with many arguing that it was one of the complex military plans hatched to start an assault on the government of Uganda for the benefit of Bobi Wine.

Alas, the ship later exited Tanzania much to their disappointment.

However, in new developments, the ship has once again docked again this time for military partnerships with the government of Tanzania.

“The United States and Tanzania have forged a partnership spanning more than 60 years with a foundation based on security, safety, and freedom of navigation, as these waters are critical for Africa’s security and prosperity. Port visits like this demonstrate the United States’ steadfast commitment to African partners in their pursuit of safety and security cooperation,” a statement from US Naval Forces reads.

“Being deployed during the Christmas holiday season can certainly be tough for Sailors, so this Tanzania port visit will be great for Woody’s Warriors to relax and recharge,” said Capt. Lenard Mitchell, commanding officer, USS Hershel “Woody” Williams Gold crew.

“We appreciate the opportunity to experience the rich culture Tanzania has to offer while we continue to strengthen our partnership.”

NAVAF’s ongoing maritime security cooperation with African partners focuses on maritime safety and security through increased maritime awareness, response capabilities, and infrastructure. It also includes various exercises and operations conducted by U.S., European, and African partners and allies throughout the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) area of responsibility.

Hershel “Woody” Williams is the first warship permanently assigned to the AFRICOM area of responsibility and is forward-deployed to the NAVAF area of operations, while employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet. ESBs are capable of conducting counter-piracy, maritime security, and humanitarian and disaster relief operations, as well as supporting a variety of rotary-wing aircraft. Acting as a mobile sea base, Hershel “Woody” Williams is a part of the critical access infrastructure that supports the deployment of forces and supplies to support global missions.