Police has advised holiday makers who intend to visit the beach this Christmas not to go into the water if they are not proficient swimmers.

This warning follows an accident on Friday where one person has died from drowning in Lake Victoria at Botanical Gardens in Entebbe municipality, Wakiso district.

According to police, a one Ivan Serunjoji, now deceased, together with his workmates about 20 in number while at Botanical Gardens on December 23, were having an end of year party that started at around 11am. It was composed of swimming , playing football and among other social activities.

It is said that at about 4pm, he drowned in Lake Victoria waters at the beach Botanical gardens but he was rescued by his workmates and rushed to St Emmanuel Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The deceased was a technician at Ran Engineering Solutions and a resident of Lugoba, Kawempe.

It’s upon this accident that Kampala police came out and cautioned members of the public to take extra caution against playing in the lakes this Christmas.

“We want to appeal to members of the public that if you do not know how to swim, please don’t attempt to enter in any water whether it’s river or lake,” said KMP spokesperson Patrick Onyango in a statement.

He pointed out that during this season there are many parties that are organised at beaches and when people get excited even if they don’t know how to swim they just jump in the water which is risky and hence they must desist from the practice.

Police also advised managers and owners of beaches to have trained people on standby to reduce victims this season.

Onyango further reiterated that beach managements should not allow their clients who do not know how to swim to enter in the lake and if accidents occur due to their negligence, they will be arrested and charged in courts of law.