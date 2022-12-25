The China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) has recognized its best performing Ugandan employees as the year ends.

During the end of year ceremony held in Jinja, the company which was contracted by government to rehabilitate the Mukono – Malaba railway line following years of decay commended its employees along the project area for the commendable service and dedication towards the project.

“I thank you for your hard work and the zeal to learn new things in your life. “It is because of you that we have been able to achieve 90% completion rate in a short time,” said Mr.Li, the Executive Project Manager.

He added that the team he has on the project has done well in complementing their Chinese counterparts to achieve the desired goals of the project.

Li urged the team to take whatever they have learn in railway construction and use it to improve railway infrastructure in Uganda.

“The knowledge and experience you have acquired during this project is very important. Uganda is in the process of transforming its railway transport because it is a means of transport that can transform the country. Therefore, use the knowledge to contribute to this cause” he said.

Nine local workers were recognized including Abu Mayanja a driver, Osman Chandiga, a builder, Bosco Mwandhuzi, a foreman, Peter Okobo, a foreman, Emily Arinaitwe, an assistant human resource, Pull Takaisa, assisntant manager, Fredrick Tabu, a foreman, Andrew Nkundukozera, a grader operator and Muhamudhu Kalema, a driver..

Li explained that at the time the project commenced, many of the Ugandan workers had no experience in railway construction, but noted that they have learnt how to do things and also contribute to the success of the project, an achievement he said ought to be celebrated.

“It does not add value to recognize people who came for the project with all the knowledge about what to do” he said.

He thanked the government through the , Ministry of works and Transport, Uganda Railways Corporation, and the National Enterprise Corporation (NEC) for the support during the project period.

As a state-owned leading enterprise, China Road & Bridge Corporation is actively engaged in civil works, design and supervision in both domestic and international market.

Over the past 20 years, the company has accomplished more than 40 contracts amounting to 15 billion US dollars in the East African region.

Since 1985, the company has been enrolled in the Engineering News Record (ENR) as one of the Top 225 international contractors in the world.