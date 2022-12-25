The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Dr Samuel Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu has called for a stop to the kidnaps of Ugandans and attacks on security installations and personnel.

Archbishop Kaziimba made the call during his Christmas day sermon to hundreds of congregants at All Saints Cathedral in Kampala.

He appealed for more peaceful ways to resolve disagreements rather than resorting to violence, as seems to have become the norm of late.

Addressing the congregants who had turned up in big numbers, Kaziimba congratulated them on overcoming the challenges of the year including the Ebola outbreak.

He noted that this was the first Christmas in almost three years that Ugandans had been able to mark together because of the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 outbreak in late 2019.

He urged them to observe the spirit of the season which includes being prayerful as well as being generous especially with the less fortunate.

He also asked Ugandans to pray for more security for their country in 2023 as the attacks on security personnel in 2022 were very concerning.

Kazimba Mugalu reiterated his message condemning homosexuality and said that the Church of Uganda upholds Biblical teaching that recognises marriage as between man and woman.

He ended by saying that he hoped 2022 marked the return of the Christmas joy that brings together humanity.