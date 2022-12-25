Speaker Anita Among has called upon leaders to put aside differences and work towards the betterment of lives of the people.

Among made the call during a special district council sitting convened to pay tribute to the late district chairperson for Bukedea, Moses Olemukan who succumbed to cancer on Saturday last week.

Among, who is also an ex officio council member, eulogised the late as a passionate educationist, peace maker and bridge builder.

“Moses left a legacy of a man who encouraged reconciliation and forgiveness, an example all leaders have to emulate, “she said, adding that “in memory of his dedicated service, I want us to commit to build a public library because he was passionate about education.”

She implored the people of Bukedea to emulate Olemukan’s peaceful approach to solving conflicts.

John Bosco Ikojo, the MP for Bukedea reiterated that Olemukan was a strong pillar in Bukedea and his demise has left a huge gap not only in the hearts of the people of the district but also in the district leadership.

He extended his appreciation to the Speaker for standing with the late from when he was hospitalized to his last days.

The special sitting was presided over by Bukedea District Speaker Shaun Juma, attended by the district executive committee, councillors, families, relatives and friends.