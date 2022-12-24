The Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA) has been selected to host the 14th annual East African Procurement Forum and introduce the East African Business Expo.

The expo will take place between March 23 and 26 at Kololo independence grounds.

The East African Procurement Forum will gather heads of public procurement regulatory bodies from the East African Community (EAC) member states and other participants .

The East African Procurement Forum and East African Business Expo will be an opportunity to share experiences and challenges with the aim of improving country procurement systems while upholding the desire by member states to harmonize the systems towards a political federation.

According to the State Minister for Finance, Henry Musasizi, PPDA will be partnering with a private firm, Fathil International Projects Ltd (FIPRO), to organize the forum and business expo with a business clinic designed to skill and avail opportunities to develop the suppliers.

“As a government, we know that public procurement is important for the country’s economic growth. As you may be aware, over 60% of the national budget is spent on public procurement, we consider it is an integral part of strategic governance. I believe this forum and the business expo align well with the East African region’s efforts in consolidating momentum that will drive the region into socio-economic transformation, prosperity and sustainable development,” Musasizi said.

The Executive Director of the PPDA, Benson Turyame described the forum and expo as an opportunity to share experiences and challenges with the aim of improving country procurement systems.

“Procurement service providers, suppliers of goods and services, consultants, institutions and interest groups are invited to participate as exhibitors or sponsors. The East African Business Expo will provide an unrivalled opportunity to showcase products and services directly to key decision makers involved in procurement and purchasing.”

The Uganda Investment Authority director general, Robert Mukiza made a case for Uganda as an investment destination.

“Over the years Uganda has continued to foster robust business environment that promotes investments in our country. As an investment destination, Uganda is well placed at the heart of the larger and growing market of a combined market population of more than 300 million people,”Mukiza said.

“ We urge the investors in Uganda to take advantage of this growing market as we also welcome the rest of East Africa region to invest and do business in Uganda. As an investment destination, we are interested in investors locating their production and service provision here.”

He noted that the forum and business expo is a kind of initiative that is key in mobilizing private investments and creating new business opportunities for Uganda and the region at large.

Mukiza noted that at the expo, UIA will provide a one- stop center where investors will have the opportunity to register their business and get advisory services on investing in Uganda.