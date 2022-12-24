A new online resource has been launched to help members of the public to report mental health cases.

Named Mental Pitch Uganda, the new platform will create a unified voice and provide a solution to the long standing mental health issues in Uganda.

“With this online platform, talk therapy can be exercised with professionals including therapists, clinical workers, psychologists, religious counsellors and marriage counsellors. The professionals to be provided are highly compassionate and driven by a mission to make the world a better place by helping people live better and happier in life every day, “said Agnes Maggimbi, the founder Mental Pitch Uganda.

The New Vision recently quoted the Ministry of Health indicating that 14 million Ugandans have mental health challenges.

The Ministry of Health also indicated that the Covid outbreak triggered rise in cases of mental health conditions around the country.

According to the National Institute for Health Research, about 35% of Ugandans suffer from a mental disorder and 15% of them require treatment.

Mental Pitch Uganda’s Agnes Maggimbi says that with the new platform, their services will be tailored to serve different sectors in society, from learning institutions , organisations to disadvantaged communities.

“It is our mission to make therapy accessible so that anyone struggling with life, challenges can get help anywhere and anytime via online platforms using video calls, live chats or calls at a free cost without fear of judgement.”

Mental Pitch will also offer physical counselling sessions, listening and talk therapy in disadvantaged communities, schools, Universities sports centres and organisations.

“The vision is to be a platform in Uganda offering a safe space where people can freely talk about their life challenges without fear of judgement,” Maggimbi noted.

Uganda spends more than 9.8% of its $48.35 billion Gross Domestic Product on health care but only 1% of that goes to mental care.