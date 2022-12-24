And so this is Christmas. It feels amazing that after two years, we get to celebrate Christmas on our terms, in our way. We are back to the party time. Homes are crowded again, and Jesus is born.

Your sex life should be on the same vibe. It has been a very long year, and the least we can do is have great sex. And nothing beats having sex on a holy day.

While the side dishes take a break, show off some new skills with the main. Stroke her in ways she has not known from you. Ride him like your life journey depends on it.

Marital sex is not cast in stone. It is okay to try out new sex styles. It is okay for your man to have a new skill to introduce in the bedroom. It doesn’t necessarily mean he has been practising somewhere else.

It is okay to go down on your husband. Stop going down on men that don’t matter and only giving your husband basic sex.

Surprise him with a premium BJ this festive season, and make sure you swallow. Blow him, and make sure he enjoys parts of you he doesn’t know.

It is Christmas. Let’s go days without the usual fights. Let’s make love. Let’s have some peace. Don’t push your person away with uncalled-for tantrums. Let’s have more sex instead of arguments.

2022 has been a tough year financially, let’s enjoy whatever small we have and top it off with great sex. Sex makes everything better. A sexually active couple knows no hunger.

Sex has a way of opening up the brain. And when you think there is no way, after a few rounds, you will start to see things differently. Money is good, but sex is different. It makes everything better.

Let’s improve our sex this Christmas. I mean, what’s the worst that can happen? You are off work, relaxed. Why not throw in a few rounds instead of the usual boring one?

Let’s celebrate the birth of a King with something new. Something to reconcile the year. Something to help us heal.

Till next time, let’s just make love.