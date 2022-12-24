John Mitala, the former head of Public Service, is dead. Mitala, who also served as secretary to the cabinet, was pronounced dead at Masaka referral hospital.

Mitala has reportedly been unwell for sometime and was only recently discharged from hospital. He had returned to his country home in Kalungi district to recuperate.

Information minister Dr Chris Baryomunsi confirmed Mitala’s death.

Mitala retired in 2021 after serving in the public service for at least 48 years rising to head it in 2002 after President Museveni appointed him permanent secretary. He had joined civil service in May 25, 1973.

As head of the public Service, Mitala was one of the most powerful officials as his ministry is responsible for confirming all staff hired to work in government departments.

Mitala’s 19-year tenure at the head of public service ended in July 15, 2021 when he was replaced by Lucy Nakyobe.

The Observer reported that at a handover ceremony at the Office of the President in Kampala on Wednesday, Milly Babalanda, the minister for the Presidency hailed Mitala as a distinguished civil servant, who has left a trail of being incorruptible. Babalanda said, unlike many civil servants who look at government jobs as means of getting rich, Mitala’s name has never been cited in any corruption scandal.

“Your outstanding performance will be remembered for a very long time in the Public Service of Uganda and generally in the East African Community. You have exhibited the highest qualities of a civil servant – a true proponent of the civil service and code of ethics. Many Ugandans believe that serving in a public office means enriching oneself with quick monies. However, for the time that I have known you, sir, I have not heard your name in any public scandal. I want you, and request you to maintain this level of integrity for the remaining part of your service to humanity.” said Babalanda.

