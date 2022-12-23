Security has kicked off investigations into circumstances under which a truck rammed into the convoy of the Chief of Defence Forces(CDF) of the UPDF, Gen Wilson Mbadi on Thursday night.

According to the defence spokesperson, Brig Felix Kulayigye, the incident happened at around 11:30pm in Mbuya as the CDF moved after a night meeting .

ADVERTISEMENT

“The lorry driver circumvented CDF’s lead car with its lights and GB siren on and headed for the principle’s car which he hit,” Brig Kulayigye said.

He noted that soldiers opened fire deflating the attacking or aggressive lorry that later stopped.

According to Kulayigye, the Police have since arrested the driver.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On examination, the driver was drunk up to 89%. He will be arraigned in court. We salute the security team for doing their work.”

In September, three people were seriously injured after a boda boda rammed into the presidential motorcade along the Northern bypass.