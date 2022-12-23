The Mufti of Uganda Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje has warned companies extorting Muslim faithful traveling for pilgrimage to Mecca to stop.

Mufti Mubaje said his office had received several complaints from Muslims accusing managers of some Haji companies of extorting them of money.

“Unfortunately, some companies have turned themselves into outright business ventures yet Haj is purely religious,” said Mubaje.

He made the remarks while meeting the directors of Haj companies under their umbrella- the Federation of Uganda Haj Offices on Dec 21, 2022.

Mufti Mubaje informed the directors that there are changes in the pipeline on how Ugandans will be travelling to the Royal Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Haj.

He called upon all private companies involved in Haj affairs to coordinate and harmonise their services in line with the planned changes by the Royal Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the government of Uganda

He reminded the directors that Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) is the custodian of Muslim affairs in the country needs to be acquainted with vital information concerning this very important religious obligation that involves the movement of pilgrims from the country.

He said that the meeting was meant to put UMSC in the centre of their activities as it liaises with the relevant authorities.

The directors who attended the meeting welcomed the move, saying it was long overdue. They also noted that some of their colleagues did not attend because of a communication gap.

They requested Mufti to schedule another meeting, which he accepted. They agreed to meet again on Jan 11th, 2023.