After being in detention for more than six years and his trial inexplicably adjourned more than 100 times, the former head of Cameroon’s public broadcaster has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Amadou Vamoulké was convicted by a court in the capital, Yaoundé, of embezzling money and awarding staff salary bonuses without authorisation.

The 73-year-old denied any wrongdoing.

His trial was widely criticised by human rights groups.

Vamoulké was arrested under Operation Sparrowhawk, which critics say has been used by President Paul Biya’s government to lock up people seen as problematic.

Vamoulké is known to have drastically cut his own salary when he took up the job at the public broadcaster.

A lawyer who represented him at the beginning of the trial, Alice Nkom, said the whole case was political and illegal.

Source: BBC