The UN Security Council has eased a weapons embargo on the Democratic Republic of Congo in a move which could help the army to fight rebel groups.

Countries are no longer required to notify the Security Council of arms sales to the government.

An embargo was first imposed after the end of a civil war in 2003.

The government had been complaining that the restrictions were hampering its fight against rebels including the M23 group

It welcomed the decision, saying it corrected an “injustice”.

The UN has also extended the mandate of its peacekeeping force in eastern DR Congo for one year.

In July there were deadly protests against the UN force which has faced criticism for not doing enough to protect civilians from rebel attacks.

Source: BBC