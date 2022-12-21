Former KCCA FC defender, Mustafa Kizza has parted ways with Portuguese club, Futebol de Clube Arouca only after six months at the team.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Portuguese club announced they had reached an agreement with the Ugandan left footed player to part ways.

“Futebol Clube de Arouca and the player Kizza reached an agreement for the friendly termination of the contract. We wish you future sporting and personal successes,” the club said in a brief statement without providing details.

Kizza had in July 2022 joined the Portuguese outfit having had his contract with Major League Soccer club, CF Montreal terminated.

The player is said to have had a few games under his feet for the Portuguese side.

Same old story

Mustafa Kizza’s story mirrors a similar story for many Ugandan players who have tried professional football in North Africa and Europe, only for things not to turn out good for them.

The largest percentage of players who have gone abroad have not lived up to the expectations of the teams that have bought them and many have ended up either returning home or going to less known leagues.

This state of affairs has on several occasions been attributed to poor preparation of the players back home whereas many are said to have been rushed before they are ready for stints in more professional leagues than the Uganda Premier League.