Uganda Cranes coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has defended his choice of players summoned for Cranes as the team starts preparation for African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The Serb on Tuesday named a 35 man provisional squad to start preparations for CHAN and these will enter residential camp today, Wednesday and later have a pre-tournament in Tunisia early next year.

Many have since poked holes into Micho’s provisional squad demanding answers for some omissions and additions.

However, the coach defended his decision saying he considered many aspects

“We have looked at the aspect of inconsistency while analyzing this level of competition and realized that we must have players that have consistently been part of the team throughout the qualifiers,”Micho said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

“You cannot remove all the players that qualified you and you bring in totally new players, therefore we have maintained several players of the first team who played in the qualifying game against Tanzania.”

The Serbian tactician said he had maintained “impactful players” who had been with the team during the CHAN qualifying double header with Tanzania, noting he had had added others from the U23 and U20 teams.

Micho said he was happy that the first round of the Uganda Premier League had provided the much needed fitness to keep the players in good shape.

Uganda is pitted in group B with Senegal, Ivory Coast, and DRC for the seventh edition of the tournament that kicks off in January in Algeria.

The provisional squad

Goalkeepers

Nafian Alionzi (URA FC), Mathias Muwanga (Onduparaka FC), Emmanuel Kalyowa (BUL FC), Joel Mutakubwa (Gaddafi FC), Jack Komakech (Vipers SC)

Defenders

Ashiraf Mandela (Vipers SC), James Begisa (URA FC), Grant Matsiko (Wakiso Giants FC), Derrick Ndahiro (URA FC), Isa Mubiru (Vipers SC), Arthur Kiggundu (Express FC), Hillary Mukundane (Vipers SC), Kenneth Ssemakula(SC Villa), Geofrey Wasswa (KCCA FC), Filbert Obenchan (KCCA FC), Gift Fred (SC Villa), Bright Vuni (Arua Hill SC)

Midfielders

Siraje Ssentamu (Vipers SC), Marvin Joseph Youngman (Vipers SC), Saidi Kyeyune (URA FC), Hussein Ssenoga (Express FC), Abdu Karim Watambala(Vipers SC), Moses Waiswa (KCCA FC)

Forwards

Milton Karisa (Vipers SC), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers SC), Travis Mutyaba (SC Villa), Moses Aliro (Wakiso Giants FC), Kagawa Ssenoga (KCCA FC), Rogers Kassim Mato (KCCA FC), Bright Anukani (Vipers SC), Ibrahim Kasule (Wakiso Giants FC), Titus Ssematimba (Wakiso Giants), Frank Ssebufu (Wakiso Giants FC), Najib Yiga (Vipers SC), Cromwell Rwothomio (Vipers SC).