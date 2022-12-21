The Executive Director of the Hijaz Community SACCO Nassif Umar Mubiru has said non-Muslims are welcome to join the savings group.

The Saaco, born in the Muslim community, is not limited to only Muslims because it believes in eliminating poverty among all Ugandans, irrespective of their faith.

“For us we don’t discriminate we bring our products on board if you are interested you can join us, the sacco is for everyone”, Umar Mubiru said.

Mubiru made the pronouncement during the Saaco’s annual general meeting (AGM) presided over by Hijaz Community Saaco board chairman Mohammad Kaliisa.

During the AGM, Kaliisa called upon members to improve their savings and investment habits.

He outlined some of the achievements the saaco registered like a partnership with Next Media Services that has widened its reach across the country.

He, however, noted that the saaco’s activities were curtailed by insufficient capital, an issue which can be resolved by better saving habits among members.

But he was hopeful that, saying, “This year we faced a couple of challenges like insufficient capital but next year we shall execute all our activities.”

The Hijaz Community SACCO is fully registered under the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, and is supervised by the Uganda Microfinance Regulatory Authority as a fully-fledged Islamic SACCO.