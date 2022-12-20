The Bumbobi- Lwakhakha road has developed portholes barely a year after it was commissioned by President Museveni.

The 44.5 km African Development Bank and government of Uganda funded project was executed by China State Constriction Engineering Corporation Limited with the objective of promoting regional integration and cross-border trade with Kenya.

In 2016 the Uganda National Road Authority (UNRA) with funding from the African Development Bank (ADB) contracted China State Constriction engineering corporation limited to upgrade the 44.5 km road to bituminous standard at a cost of Shs140 billion, including the construction of 4 bridges.

Studio Galli Ingegneria Sri in JV with SARI Consulting Ltd, Consultant Sri, and Anchor Engineering Services Ltd were the Supervision Consultants.

The road was commissioned by President Museveni in December 2021 marking the end of works. But it has developed portholes barely a year later. Locals have questioned the quality of work and value for money.

“We were very excited when the government constructed this road for us, but from the look of things it seems they gave us “kiwani” (meaning something fake),” said Eriya Bwayo, a resident of Kufu trading centre.

Anthony Makabuli, another resident accuse the contractor of leaving behind an open trench which poses a danger to the community in the Kufu Trading Centre.

Area leaders are equally disappointed that the road which they expected to last over a decade is already getting to a sorry state.

These say they have raised the concern to the UNRA.

Manafwa District Council Speaker Isaac Matanda suspects that the road is substandard compared to road works in neighbouring sub-regions.

“When you compare this with the road in Palisa you see that the quality in Palisa is better than this (Bumbobi-Lwakhakha).”

“And as a district, we demand that the contractor and UNRA come back and fix these defects” Matanda added.

Julius Musungu says 3 portions from Namweke, Busumbu and around Butiru Town Council. The portholes are also sighted at kilometre zero in Bumbobi, Mayenze trading centre.

Allan Sempebwa the UNRA spokesperson says that “most of the trucks that used to exit Uganda through Malaba border have been made to exit through Lwakhakha border post, now over straining the pavement.”

“This huge amount of diverted traffic was not envisaged during design,” he says.

However, Butiru Town Council Chairperson Julius Musungu says empty trucks returning to Kenya use the road as a move to decongest Malaba and Busia Border.