The Insurance Regulatory Authority(IRA) has announced the third edition of the Insurance Innovation Awards.

Speaking during the launch of this year’s awards, the IRA Chief Executive Officer, Ibrahim Lubega Kaddunabbi said this year, they will among others identify and reward innovations that are ensuring that clients cope with the increasing economic pressure being witnessed in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Winners will be those players that will have exhibited proactiveness in provision of solutions that address identified needs, and in an effective and efficient manner,”Kaddunabbi said.

To be held under the theme “Celebrating Innovation for Excellence in Insurance”, the IRA boss said innovation is key in ensuring the development of the insurance sector in Uganda.

“One of the most positive things about innovation is that it brings together two sides of the same coin: it offers solutions to help overcome current difficulties in our societies, while creating new jobs and opportunities.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Kaddunabbi, the awards introduced in 2020 will continue to recognize players that significantly improved their products, processes, services level, reach and or general operations for the benefit of various stakeholders, including policyholders and beneficiaries.

“The awards are timely as they serve as the motivator for the industry community and others to always be mindful of innovation and I say this having seen how the previous two awards have improved innovation across the insurance industry value chain.”

Under scoring the importance of the award, the Insurance Regulatory Authority CEO said since the first edition in 2020, there have been fundamental shifts towards customer centricity, improvement in market conduct and refocus of operational strategies towards service excellence.

He hailed industry players for the resilience that kept them at the helm even at the peak of the Covid pandemic.

“You responded with courage and conviction by leveraging technology to create positive impact. As the regulator, we must play our role in recognising these innovative efforts and hope the awards will be an inspiration for all to adopt similar positive and innovative mindset.”

Categories

According to the Insurance Regulatory Authority, the award categories have gone up from five to nine this year to include the most innovative insurance award(life), the most innovative insurance award(non-life), the most innovative insurance broker award, the most innovative bancassurance agent award, the most innovative insurance agent award, judges special award, insuretech of the year, insurance media personality of the year and people’s choice award for the most preferred insurance product or service provider.

Kaddunabbi noted that the competition is open to all insurers , health membership organisations, brokers , bancassurance agents and agents licenced by the Insurance Regulatory Authority.

The awards will be held March 10, 2023.