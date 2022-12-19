ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

South Africa’s governing African National Congress (ANC) will today elect its executive.

The country’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa, will be seeking re-election as party leader, despite being embroiled in accusations of serious misconduct over an undeclared theft from his farm.

He’s up against the former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize – who also faces allegations of corruption. Both men deny any wrongdoing.

Zweli Mkhize is enjoying a last-minute surge at the African National Congress conference in Johannesburg, reports say.

The winner will lead the party to the next general elections in 2024.

If Mr Mkhize does win he would become ANC leader, but Mr Ramaphosa would remain president.

Some 4,426 ANC delegates will choose the new leadership. Correspondents say Mr Ramaphosa is predicted to retain his position in what is expected to be a closely fought race.

Despite crippling electricity blackouts across South Africa, it has emerged that the area where the conference is taking place has been exempted from power outages.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe has said the party didn’t request any favours.

Source: BBC