Serere county Member of Parliament Bishop Patrick Okabe has been confirmed dead in a motor accident along the Mbale-Tirinyi road.

According to the Bukedi North Police Spokesperson ASP Immaculate Alaso, the accident happened at 7am on Monday at Naboa in Budaka district when the vehicle, a Land Cruiser, registration number UBK 995F in which the legislator was travelling collided with a truck with Kenyan registration numbers, KCX 0710K .

“The cause of the accident has been attributed to the Isuzu box body driver who drifted from his side to the side of the Landcruiser that was coming from Mbale heading to Iganga and had a head on collision,”Alaso said.

The Bukedi North police spokesperson said the legislator died on the spot whereas his wife, Christine Okabe was rushed to Mbale regional referral hospital in critical condition but later passed on.

The driver of the Land Cruiser only identified as Jacob remains in critical condition at Mbale regional referral hospital.

According to ASP Alaso the driver of the truck is currently on the run whereas investigations into the actual cause of the accident continue.

Another accident

The development comes barely a day after another accident along the Kampala-Masaka Highway on Sunday claimed the lives of four siblings.

The accident at Kayabwe saw a Toyota Fielder, registration number, UBL 270S in which the four siblings were traveling in hit a hump and later rammed into a Isuzu bus registration number UAW 561P belonging to Global Company Limited which was on its late moving to the direction of Masaka.

The four siblings died on the spot.

The festive season which combines both Christmas and new year’s day celebrations often sees a surge in accidents on Ugandan roads.

This often attributed to reckless driving, excitement, drunkardness and increase in the number of vehicles on the road.

Police say that during the festive season, many people who have for long not been driving hit the road and on many occasions cause accidents.