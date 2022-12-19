Police have said the two men killed at Kito village in Matugga in Wakiso district were part of the ADF remnants who had filtered back into the country from neighbouring DRC and had orchestrated the recent attack on Busiika police station.

Addressing journalists on Monday, police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said the two were part of a group of seven who security has been monitoring having filtered back into the country with rifles.

“Last night, teams from the Flying Squad Unit and the Crime Intelligence Unit rounded them up in Matugga. There was a fierce exchange of gunfire which led to killing of two ADF terrorists , two guns and explosives recovered,” Enanga said.

This website has separately learnt that from the rented room where the two assailants were shot from, security recovered four magazines with 66 rounds of ammunition as well as an improvised explosive device.

The dead have been identified as Hakim Kajubi and another only identified as Muhanguzi.

The joint security spokesperson explained that the operation followed several intelligence leads that linked the two to the attack on Busiika police station in which three police officers were killed when a group of over six assailants with guns attacked and burnt part of the police station.

Enanga said the two suspects are part of the group that recently attacked Kyabadaaza police station and freed their colleague who had been arrested over cattle theft

They had earlier shot dead two locals in the same area.

“This operation(in Matugga) followed several intelligence leads and it was successful since we managed to get the right perpetuators who were behind the attacks on police stations.”

The joint security spokesperson however warned that the incident shows ADF remnants continue to pose a threat.

He insisted that operations targeting these assailants are still ongoing.

More guns recovered

The police spokesperson also noted that in a separate operation, the Flying Squad Unit in Luweero recovered two guns that had earlier been robbed from private security guards.

Enanga said the recovery followed the tracking of 19 year old Bashir Lubega by the Flying Squad before his arrest.

“We tracked him down for last seven days and established his hideout in one of the farms in Luweero. On arrest, he confirmed the participation in the robbery of the gun from a security guard from Pyramid security in Luweero. The suspect used the same gun to attack another guard at microfinance in Luweero whom he shot dead after refusing to hand over the gun,”Enanga said.

He noted that the second incident is one where the suspect pretended to be a mad man , pulled out a gun from his bag and shot the security guard during broad day light.

The suspect now faces charges related to aggravated robbery of guns, robbery of cash, illegal possession of guns.

Enanga said they are trying to see whether the 19 year old suspect is linked the spate of attack on police stations by unknown assailants to rob guns.

He noted that investigations will determine whether Lubega is part of the group.