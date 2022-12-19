The National Agriculture Research Organisation (NARO) is in Busoga region to train farmers on how to eliminate the Fall Army worms, which have ravaged farmers’ gardens and destroyed crops.

At least 60 farmers from various groups in Kiwanyi, Namutumba were selected to benefit from a one-day training on how to prevent the invasion by Fall Army worms.

The farmers were engaged on how to identify the Fall Army worms, it’s lifecycle and how to control and safely use pesticides. The training follows the massive invasion of the farms by the worms in the region in the past years.

Speaking to Nile Post, NARO Research Assistant, Moses Lutakoome said the training followed several challenges regarding the management of pests, especially the Fall Army worms within the community.

Lutakoome added that, ”Most farmers discover their crops were attacked by army worms when the pests are at the caterpillar stage which is the most dangerous.”

He emphasised, “Farmers need to start managing this insect intelligently, by scouting their maize farms intensively to catch it at the early stages of egg or tiny caterpillar after hatching.”

The local leaders and farmers have described the intervention by NARO as timely and life saving.