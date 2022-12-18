Uganda Medical Association (UMA) members have voted to prematurely end the tenure of their embattled president Dr Samuel Oledo.

A new president, Dr Edith Nakku-Joloba, who was Oledo’s vice president, has been chosen to replace him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision was taken today during an extraordinary meeting of the association at Mulago Guest House. During a poll, at least 98% of the eligible voters cast a vote of no confidence in president Dr Oledo.

This opened the way for a new president to be voted into office. UMA vice president Dr Nakku was tapped for the task by the electorate. Dr Nakku prevailed with a 97% vote.

Oledo’s troubles stem from a Youth Patriotism Symposium at Kololo Independence Grounds earlier this month where he led a group of medical personnel to kneel before President Yoweri Museveni and asked him to stand again in 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

His action attracted swift condemnation from UMA executive members who accused Oledo of acting unprofessionally by ”involving” himself in partisan politics.

It remains to be seen if the UMA decision will stand as Dr Oledo had issued a summons to sue challenging the body’s decision to ask him to step aside as it made inquires into his conduct.

In a further blow, UMA voted to suspend Dr Oledo for four years from the association.