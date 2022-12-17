The Special Forces Command has responded to allegations of arresting and detaining two farmers from Kiboga.

In a letter published by the media, one Barnabas Taremwa Bwaniaga who described himself as a senior citizen is quoted to have written to President Museveni accusing SFC of having arrested some farmers from Kiboga.

“.. after confirming that indeed they were in the hands of SFC, I contacted SFC and it indeed confirmed that the two farmers were in their custody. I was puzzled why SFC was holding farmers. Why is SFC, a UPDF unit entangled in the issues of ordinary citizens,” Taremwa is quoted to have said.

However on Saturday, the SFC spokesperson, Maj Jimmy Omara explained that they got information of a group of persons terrorizing locals at Nakakabala village, Buninga parish, Lwamata Sub County in Kiboga district.

“The information we got was that this group of people was harassing, intimidating and torturing locals in the names of State House staff and Special Forces Command soldiers. The SFC commander instituted a team to investigate the allegations and on reaching the ground, it was established that there was a group of people masquerading as SFC soldiers and State House personnel,” Maj Omara said.

He explained that investigations pointed to Mateeka Fred , Sabiiti Frank and Nfutimukiza Emmanuel who were behind committing atrocities by masquerading as SFC and State House personnel.

According to Maj Omara, whereas the group had been reported to Lwamata police under SD 07/04/12/2022, they had not been arrested whereas the gun used in shooting and injuring a local had not been recovered by Police.

“When they found out about the investigation, they fled Kiboga and came to hide in Kampala. Our team tracked and arrested them in Kampala. They were detained at Entebbe Police Station,”Omara said.

The SFC spokesperson said later, Police recovered two guns and exhibited at Kiboga police station

“When we arrested them, we also recovered a pistol number UG IND 818706-02451 that we exhibited at Entebbe Police Station . The suspects were also handed over to Entebbe Police station for further management. It was found out that this pistol in question was used in the shooting and injuring of innocent civilians on December, 6, 2022 in Nakakabala village, Buninga parish, Lwamata Sub County in Kiboga district.”

He noted that a case of attempted murder had earlier been reported at Kiboga police station Vide KBG/CRB/346/2022 by Walusimbi Farouk, Kiyimba Martin, Nantume Mariam, Kato Isma and one Joseph as victims.

According to Maj Omara, the guns recovered from the suspects belong to Willex Security Group Limited, a private security company in Kampala.

The SFC spokesperson however dismissed the allegations by Taremwa.

“The allegation by Mr. Barnabas Taremwa against SFC is unfounded, malicious and must be ignored with the contempt it deserves. Instead, investigators have found out that he is attempting to shield the perpetrators because of the shady issues surrounding the suspects. We are shocked that he is calling people found with guns and terrorizing locals as farmers.”

Maj Omara also dismissed claims that the two suspects are being held incommunicado, explaining that since their arrest and detention at Entebbe Police Station, they have been visited by lawyers and relatives.

“As Special Forces Command, our core business is the maintenance and sustenance of peace and security for all. Any serious Ugandan cannot support this kind of impunity. Let Mr. Taremwa wait for police to conclude its investigations which have commenced other than making baseless allegations.”