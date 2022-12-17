Wakiso district workers are staring at a gloomy Christmas period after they were informed that their salaries maybe delayed.

Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Wakiso District, Alfred Malinga has said employees in some departments in the district will celebrate Christmas and usher in the new year without pay due to insufficient funds.

Some of the affected departments include; the health department, Wakiso district secondary school employees and Wakiso district employees in tertiary institutions.

In a memo written to this category of employees; Malinga explained that the situation is caused due to insufficient funds to pay salary for the month of December 2022.

“This serves to inform you that most of the employees in the health department, secondary schools and tertiary institutions will not receive salary for the month of December 2022 within the dates stipulated in the Uganda Public Service Standing Orders, 2021 due to insufficient funds, “he said in an internal memo seen by the Nile Post.

Malinga advised the affected employees to sparingly use the resources they have as they wait for more funds from the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development.

He apologized for any inconveniences caused, saying the situation will normalize as soon as they receive the money. He called upon these employees to be patient for the meantime

This is not the first for the employees in this district to encounter this kind of challenge in their lives.

In September this year, thousands of teachers on government payroll were also in distress after going two months without getting their salaries.

The Public Service ministry in July notified all public servants that their July salaries were going to be delayed over issuance of the new salary structures for Financial Year 2022/2023.

This was after the government started implementing a new salary structure that catered to the promised increment of all scientists across the country. As a result, some people missed out on the salaries due to anomalies that arose from the released structure.

Uganda National Teachers Union (UNATU) had claimed that some teachers were deleted from the payroll.