President Museveni has met United Kingdom’s Royal monarch, King Charles III, the Nile Post has learnt.

The president who has been in the USA for the past five days concluded his tour of duty before heading to the UK for an engagement with King Charles III.

According to information obtained by this website, the president on Saturday morning made the trip to the King’s Residence to commiserate with him on the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The meeting was at Windsor Castle.

Museveni’s decision comes following his cancellation of the trip to the UK in September.

He also did not make it to the burial of Queen Elizabeth despite most African leaders attending.

“I have arrived at Windsor Castle to officially commiserate and hold talks with His Majesty King Charles III,”Museveni tweeted.

The visit, therefore makes Museveni the first African head to meet King Charles in his new capacity.