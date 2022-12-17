The rate at which marriages are failing is alarming. People allow their marriages to melt away a month into the for better for worse. What a shame!

Marriage is a good thing. It is an amazing thing. Some days it is overrated, but it is a good thing most days. So instead of giving up so easily, we can try and make things work.

How does a couple go a couple of weeks without sex, and yet they are both available and in the same house? Unless there is a health problem, a normal stay-in couple should have sex at least three times a week.

And yes, marriages can be hard. Sometimes you look at your other half and wonder how you ever accepted to be their till death do you part. But everything can be fixed except death.

Try and keep trying. Understand that this is a stranger you just met and must adjust to living and co-existing with them. You must understand that this person just joined your life journey. Talk things out, and when you can’t have sex.

Have sex on the good and bad days. Sex is not just a sleep provider, but it can solve most marital issues. Trust me. Nothing beats bonding and talking out things in a very intimate way.

Talk about the biggest and smallest issues in your marriage after a steamy session. Do not let go of each other until you have gotten a solution to whatever it is that you are going through.

It is true that most marital problems are solved behind closed bedroom doors. In there, you will lay together, have some steamy sex and come up with solutions. A sexually satisfied brain will surprise you with ideas.

So on days when you can’t figure things out. On days when he has annoyed the lights out of you. On days when she is giving you attitude, give her a good cum instead.

Divert that pain or anger into a session they will never forget. Instead of texting your marriage assistants, have sex with your person, and you will realise that even without trying so hard, there is a smile to look at.

Till next time, more sex, people.