The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj. Gen. Geoffrey Tumusiime Katsigazi, has directed all station commanders to use force whenever they encounter threats.

He said this in response to recent attacks on police stations by unidentified assailants in various parts of the country who kill policemen on duty and steal their guns.

“There are some armed thugs who have decided to attack police stations. We have lost some police officers and guns but at at the end of it all now we have turned guns against them, we are strengthening security at all police stations to avoid such attacks,” Gen. Katsigazi said.

He was speaking to a group of 294 stations commanders whom he passed out after completing a four months course in station command and senior non commissioned officers course at Police training school in Kabalye , Masindi district on Friday.

Authorities said that these fresh commanders will be appointed and immediately deployed to different police stations under different policing regions across the country.

Gen. Katsigazi advised the fresh commanders to beef up security at their stations of command, so as to make it difficult for any enemy who attempts to attack police stations.

This website has established that most police stations in Kampala metropolitan areas have increased security around their premises including mounting sand bags and barricades around them.

Meanwhile, the police spokesperson Fred Enanga has informed the public that police has increased its patrols, visibility and other security interventions, that will run through Christmas and into the New Year to ensure the country remains safe to live in, work and celebrate the holiday.

“As we go into holidays, the public should not be alarmed by the increased presence of police and military personnel on routine patrol. They are there to protect residents, shoppers and businesses,” he said.

“There is already significant work by our officers, policing the rural areas,” he added.