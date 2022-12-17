Soft drinks company, Coca Cola has flagged off its caravan in which they will give away goodies to customers in different parts of the country.

Speaking during the flag off, the Channel Execution and Trade Marketing Manager at Century Bottling Company, Newton Lee Ogong said the country having been battered by the Covid pandemic that saw the closure of the economy, the company is returning with its promotion to give back to customers after a two year hiatus.

“This is about sharing with our customers. We have done this for over 100 years but because of the pandemic, there were not a lot of celebrations. We are trying to bring families together since there was a lot of distance between us during Covid,”Ogong said during the flag off at Akamwesi shopping mall in Kyebando.

He said trucks will for the next 12 days travel to different towns across the country where they will surprise Ugandans with an assortment of items including assorted gifts, soft drinks, and food items to help them prepare for the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Isaac Ssekasi, the Commercial Director, Coca-Cola Bottling Africa Uganda reminded the public of the magic of family, and shared experiences.

“Every day is a celebration, but this festive season we want to spread extra cheer. Coming for a two-year lockdown where people experience different hardships, this is a reminder to celebrate the magic around us; family loved ones and happy moments.”

Speaking about the future, the Channel Execution and Trade Marketing Manager at Century Bottling Company said they will in the next five years focus on going digital.

“In the next five years, we shall not as Coca Cola alone but the industry at large go digital. Our consumers are going that direction. It helps in managing costs. We were able to work almost 100% efficiency during the Covid period using technology. I believe that trend is not going to change post Covid,”Ogong noted.